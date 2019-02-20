हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Monalisa sizzles in desi avatar, shoots a daredevil high jump stunt—Watch

She is currently seen in a horror thriller show where plays an evil force (daayan).

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Antara Biswas aka Monalisa in a short span of time has amassed a huge fan following. People love her act in the television show where she plays an evil force. A top Bhojpuri actress, she ventured into daily soaps last year and it has proved to be her best bet, as far as the career move is concerned.

The bong beauty, who is also an avid social media user treats her fan army with regular posts on Instagram. She shared videos from her shooting sets where she can be seen practising a stunt where Monalisa's character takes a high jump and falls straight to the ground, ready to crawl her way up.

Watch her perform the daredevil stunt:

She is currently seen in a horror thriller show where plays an evil force (daayan). The fans have widely appreciated her role and it has surely benefitted her.

The popular actress has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

The sizzling beauty also played Jhuma Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series.

The actress has also been a participant in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 10. She even got married to boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the show which was one of the highlights in that season.

 

 

MonalisaMonalisa videosMonalisa danceantara biswasbhojpuri actressBhojpuri
