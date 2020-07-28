हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Monalisa's birthday post for hubby Vikrant Singh is too hot to handle!

Mona and Vikrant tied the knot inside popular reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 10' where the former was a contestant.

Monalisa&#039;s birthday post for hubby Vikrant Singh is too hot to handle!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell turned television star Monalisa took to Instagram and wished her actor hubby Vikrant Singh on birthday. She posted a sizzling photoshoot picture of the two along with a heartfelt birthday wish. 

Monalisa wrote: I Want To Be In Your Arms, Where You Hold Me Tight... And Never Let Me Go.... #birthdayboy @vikrant8235 #happybirthday #love: @ilmanaazphotography1

Monalisa and hubby Vikrant's love-filled pictures often break the internet. 

Mona and Vikrant tied the knot inside popular reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 10' where the former was a contestant. Their wedding was televised and became the talking point that year.

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

The actress has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. In 'Nazar', she played an evil force named Mohana. And received immense adulation for her work on TV. Monalisa was seen this year in 'Nazar 2' as Madhulika Chaudhary. She sure knows how to keep her social media fam happy and smiling.

Here's wishing Vikrant Singh a very happy birthday!

 

Tags:
Monalisavikrant singhVikrant Singh Rajpootbhojpuri videosMonalisa Instagrambhojpuri actress
