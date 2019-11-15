close

Monalisa

Monalisa's bridal look pictures will leave you mesmerised – Pics inside

Monalisa dons a traditional wedding attire and is all decked up in ethnic jewellery. 

Monalisa&#039;s bridal look pictures will leave you mesmerised – Pics inside
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the most prominent Bhojpuri actress Monalisa has now made her successful mark in television. She forayed into TV with 'Nazar' in a negative character 'Mohana', who is an evil force. Monalisa enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram.

She is an avid user of the medium and keeps her account updated regularly. In her recent post, Mona shared her bridal look from the shoot. Check out her caption: Once In A while, In The Middle Of An Ordinary Life , Love Gives Us A Fairytale ... #bride #bridal #look #lovemylook #nazar Styled by: @praanavsrathod Mua: @yogesh_gupta4545

Isn't she looking simply stunning?

Monalisa dons a traditional wedding attire and is all decked up in ethnic jewellery. The Bhojpuri diva has had the opportunity of working with all the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

She became a household name after she participated in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 10' where she got married to then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.

 

 

 

Monalisamonalisa picsMonalisa photosbhojpuri videoViral
