Monalisa

Monalisa's latest picture in a yellow dress is winning the internet

Monalisa&#039;s latest picture in a yellow dress is winning the internet

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa's posts on social media go viral minutes after she shares them. The actress enjoys a huge fan following on social media and often treats her fans with pictures and videos from her personal lives. Recently, Mona shared a sultry picture of herself in a little yellow dress.

Stay strong. Make them wonder why you are still smiling. ... Follow Me on @helo_indiaofficial

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

In the picture, Monalisa was seen in a floral yellow dress and black ballerinas.

Monalisa ventured into the world of glamour after she joined the Bhojpuri industry and she is now a one of the sought after actresses in the industry. She has worked with almost every top-notch Bhojpuri actor and has starred in several hit films.

She is currently seen in the popular television show 'Nazar' and essays the role of an evil force named Mohona. The show is enjoying a successful run and Mona's role has received heaps of praises.

'Nazar' isn't the first TV show Mona has been a part of. She also participated in season 10 of Bigg Boss and was one of the most talked-about contestants.

 

 

 

Monalisa bhojpuri video Bigg Boss 10 nazar
