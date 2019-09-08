close

Monalisa's latest picture Instagram will give you major weekend vibes- See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa enjoys a humungous fan following on social media. The actress shared a picture on Instagram in which she can be seen sitting on a rock.

Sharing the picture on the photo-sharing app, Monalisa wrote, "Peace Comes From Within .... #happysunday #metime #sundayfunday."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Peace Comes From Within .... #happysunday #metime #sundayfunday

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

The actress flaunts her perfectly-toned legs in a black jogger dress.

Monalisa had her first brush with stardom when she joined the Bhojpuri industry and she is now a one of the sought after actresses in the industry. She has worked with almost every top-notch Bhojpuri actor and has starred in several hit films.

She is currently seen in the popular television show 'Nazar' and essays the role of an evil force named Mohona. The show is enjoying a successful run and Mona's role has received heaps of praises.

'Nazar' isn't the first TV show Mona has been a part of. She also participated in season 10 of Bigg Boss and was one of the most talked-about contestants.

