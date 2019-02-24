हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

Monalisa's new avatar in latest pics will blow your mind!

The caption reveals that the look is for an event in her hometown, Kolkata.

Monalisa&#039;s new avatar in latest pics will blow your mind!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television actress Monalisa, who began her career by starring in Bhojpuri films, has a massive fan following. Mona (as she is fondly adressed) is an avid social media user and often shares pics and videos to keep her fans engaged and updated. Be it posing in traditional wear or raising the temperature in a western outfit, Mona's pics go viral in no time.

The actress took to Instagram on Sunday and shared pics in a brand new avatar. She is unrecognisable in the pics and they will blow your mind!

Check them out:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

The caption reveals that the look is for an event in her hometown, Kolkata.

“All set to rock in my hometown.#kolkata #ready #eventdiaries #dance #love #passion #work

Beautifully clicked by : @vishanklakhara

Makeup &hair : @supravatnaha” , the actress wrote.

She is currently seen in a horror thriller show where plays an evil force (daayan). The fans have widely appreciated her role and it has surely benefitted her.

The popular actress has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

The sizzling beauty also played Jhuma Boudi's character in a popular Bengali web-series.

The actress has also been a participant in a popular reality show where she got married to boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.

Tags:
Monalisamonalisa picsMonalisa new picsMonalisa videosMonalisa actress
Next
Story

Aamrapali Dubey looks gorgeous in a black lehenga—Pic

Must Watch

PT4M6S

People pay tribute to martyred DSP, Army man killed in Kulgam encounter

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close