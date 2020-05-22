Monalisa's old Bhojpuri song from 'Mora Balma Chhail Chhabila' resurfaces on YouTube, goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress turned TV star, Monalisa's old song from the movie Mora Balma Chhail Chhabila has resurfaced on YouTube and has gone viral. This is from her 2011 release which was loved by the Bhojpuri movie buffs.

Watch the song here:

The movie has an ensemble star cast with Vinay Anand, Rani Chatterjee, Monalisa, Pankaj Kesari, Gunjan Pant, Divya Dwivedi, Seema Singh and Sanjay Singh in lead roles.

Dressed in a little black dress, Monalisa looks sizzling and stylish.

Monalisa moved to TV with a popular show 'Nazar' in 2018, where she played an evil force named Mohana. She has a solid social media presence with 3.1 million followers on Instagram alone. Monalisa is seen on supernatural fiction show 'Nazar 2'. Monalisa sure knows how to keep her social media fam happy and smiling.