Monalisa's polka dot red frill dress is giving major summer vibes—See pics

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress turned television star Monalisa's solid social media presence makes her a popular celebrity on Instagram. Fans wait for her photos and videos eagerly and the actress also makes sure to regularly post updates on the picture-sharing site.

Monalisa recently shared pictures on Instagram where she can be seen posing in a bright red polka dotted frill dress. In the caption, she wrote: “holi Si Surat , Aankhon Mein Masti , Dur Khadi Sharmaye...I create My Own Background Music While Posing... #goodmorning #world #tuesday #red.”

The song is from popular Bollywood film 'Dil To Pagal Hai' starring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor. It was directed by the late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra.

Coming back to Monalisa, she made her successful transition from Bhojpuri movies to television shows. The audience has appreciated her performance in the maiden TV show 'Nazar' where she plays an evil force Mohana on-screen.

Mona has a solid 1.8 million followers on Instagram. She has worked with almost all the Bhojpuri A-lister actors in her movie career.