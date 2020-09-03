Monalisa's saree-clad look is breaking the internet - In Pics

New Delhi: Bhojpuri stunner turned television star Monalisa has once again upped the hotness quotient on social media in her saree-clad avatar. She took a big leap into television with 'Nazar' and is a social media queen.

Monalisa has a massive 3.6 million fan base on Instagram alone and regularly updates her account with fresh posts. In her latest post, Mona can be seen flaunting her hourglass figure in a saree-clad look:

The actress has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. In 'Nazar', she played an evil force named Mohana. And received immense adulation for her work on TV.

Monalisa was seen this year in 'Nazar 2' as Madhulika Chaudhary. She sure knows how to keep her social media fam happy and smiling.

The sensational star was seen as a popular contestant in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and in fact, got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh inside the BB 10 house.