Nirahua, Aamrapali Dubey emerge winners at Bhojpuri Cinema Screen and Stage Awards—Photos

New Delhi: Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Aamrapali Dubey's rocking chemistry has is loved by the fans who never really miss out on their big releases. And this proved right at the recently held Bhojpuri Cinema Screen and Stage Awards night.

Nirahua and Aamrapali emerged as the big winners. Several actors shared pictures and videos from the event. Nirahua took to social media and shared pictures with winner's trophy as well.

Check it out:

Aamrapali bagged the Best Actress trophy for 'Nirahua Hindustani 3' while Nirahua got the Best Actor Critics Award. Khesari Lal Yadav won the Best Actor award.

Nirahua Entertainment won 11 major awards in total for movies like Border and Nirahua Hindustani 3.

Aamrapali and Nirahua will next be seen in 'Nirahua The Leader'. Together they were last seen in 'Lallu Ki Laila' which was helmed by Sushil Kumar Upadhyay.