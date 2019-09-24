close

Nirahua

Nirahua, Aamrapali Dubey emerge winners at Bhojpuri Cinema Screen and Stage Awards—Photos

Aamrapali and Nirahua will next be seen in 'Nirahua The Leader'. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Aamrapali Dubey's rocking chemistry has is loved by the fans who never really miss out on their big releases. And this proved right at the recently held Bhojpuri Cinema Screen and Stage Awards night.

Nirahua and Aamrapali emerged as the big winners. Several actors shared pictures and videos from the event. Nirahua took to social media and shared pictures with winner's trophy as well.

Check it out:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

भोजपुरी सिनेमा स्क्रीन एंड स्टेज अवॉर्ड्स २०१९ निरहुआ एंटरटेनमेंट को मिला 11अवॉर्ड्स बेस्ट एक्टर क्रिटिक्स बॉर्डर @dineshlalyadav बेस्ट एक्ट्रेस एनएच3 @aamrapali1101 बेस्ट सपोर्टिंग एक्ट्रेस एनएच3 @shubhi_sharma_official बेस्ट सपोर्टिंग एक्ट्रेस क्रिटिक्स बॉर्डर @kiranyadav3679 बेस्ट कोरियोग्राफर एनएच3 #kanumukherji बेस्ट डायलॉग राइटर बॉर्डर #santoshmishra बेस्ट एडिटर बॉर्डर #jeetusingh बेस्ट सिनेमैटोग्राफर बॉर्डर #satyaprakash बेस्ट एक्शन डायरेक्ट बॉर्डर #andaleeppathan बेस्ट लिरिसिस्ट बॉर्डर #Pyarelalkaviji बेस्ट एक्टर नगेटिव बॉर्डर #suneelthapa धन्यवाद भोजपुरिया जहान

A post shared by Nirahua (@dineshlalyadav) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Nirahua (@dineshlalyadav) on

Aamrapali bagged the Best Actress trophy for 'Nirahua Hindustani 3' while Nirahua got the Best Actor Critics Award. Khesari Lal Yadav won the Best Actor award.

Nirahua Entertainment won 11 major awards in total for movies like Border and Nirahua Hindustani 3.

Aamrapali and Nirahua will next be seen in 'Nirahua The Leader'. Together they were last seen in 'Lallu Ki Laila' which was helmed by Sushil Kumar Upadhyay.

 

Tags:
NirahuaAamrapali DubeyDinesh Lal Yadavbhojpuri awardsbhojpuri cinema screen and stage awards 2019
