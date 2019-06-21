close

Monalisa

On International Yoga Day, Monalisa performs yoga asanas like a pro!

The Yoga Day celebration first began in 2015.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: International Day of Yoga or simply Yoga Day is marked every year on June 21. It was unanimously declared by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). To celebrate this big day in a special way, Bhojpuri actress turned television star Monalisa shared her yoga picture with fans.

Mona wrote in the caption: “Wishing you all love and light .Happy world Yoga day @helo_indiaofficial #worldyogaday

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Several B-Town celebs also practise yoga such as Shilpa Shetty, Vidya Malvade, Malaika Arora among various others. Yoga is important and beneficial to maintain a healthy mind, body and soul. The Yoga Day celebration first began in 2015.

Monalisa enjoys over 2 million followers on Instagram.

The actress has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

Monalisa also featured on the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and became a household name. In fact, she married her then longtime boyfriend and now husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the game show and hogged all the limelight.

 

 

