Pakhi Hegde celebrates birthday with friends and family, pens heartfelt note—Pic Inside

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri actress Pakhi Hegde celebrated her 34th birthday recently in presence of family and close friends. She is a regular social media user and often shares pics and videos to keep her fans updated about her life.

The stunning actress posted a picture on Instagram, thanking all those who made her birthday special by being there or sending her messages.

Check out the pic here:

The caption reads, “Thanku all for making my birthday so so special in presence and in such wonderful messages that u have sent! Means a lot love u all #ps4 #pakkhihegde #lastminute #beautiful #celebration #birthday #makesmyday #enjoy #lovelife #blessed #gratitude #lovelife #hatetohateyou #birthday #celebration #jwmarriott #dragonfly”

Pakhi has been a part of many Bhojpuri films including Nirahua Rickshawala, Khiladi No. 1, Nirahua No. 1, Nirahua Mail, Hamara Mati Me Dum Ba to name a few.