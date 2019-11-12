Pakhi Hegde returns to Bhojpuri cinema with a smashing item song

New Delhi: After a hiatus, actress Pakhi Hegde is all set to make a comeback in the Bhojpuri cinema with Vivah starring Pradeep Pandey Chintu. Pakhi has shot for an item song for the film.

Her fans and followers are very excited to see Pakhi back on screen after so many years. They have already given a thumbs up to her item song.

Pakhi has shared some of the pictures from the sets of Vivah. She has also shared stills of her item song in which she can be seen shaking a leg with Pradeep Pandey.

Pakhi is quite active on social media and often shares pictures and videos from her personal as well as professional life. She is a good friend of Bhojpuri 'item queen' Seema Singh and was present at her wedding that took place at Mumbai's Juhu Hotel in March this year.