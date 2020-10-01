Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani's sensational Bhojpuri song 'Yaar 75' goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actors Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani's superhit song 'Yaar 75' released this year in August and has once again surfaced online. Fans are liking it and the huge views on YouTube clearly hint at it.

Watch 'Yaar 75' song here:

The song has been uploaded on YouTube by Global Music Junction. It has garnered 6,851,428 views so far. The song is sung by Pawan Singh and the lyrics are penned by Aashutosh Tiwari.

Music is composed by Aditya Dev, Azad Singh and Sajan Mishra.

Pawan Singh has several hit films such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Bhojpuriya Raja' etc to his credit. The actor-singer hails from Ara in Bihar and rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release. In 2016, Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards.

The power star has a huge fan following and any superhit tracks to his credit. He has worked with almost all the A-listers in the Bhojpuri movie industry.

Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani have delivered several superhit songs together. They have an ocean of fan following who love to watch their movies on the big screens.

