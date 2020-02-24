हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Holi 2020

Pawan Singh and Lauren Gottlieb's latest Hindi Holi song 'Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai' raises the temperature - Watch

Mudassar Khan has choreographed 'Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai' which is a virbrant Holi track of the year 2020. 

Pawan Singh and Lauren Gottlieb&#039;s latest Hindi Holi song &#039;Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai&#039; raises the temperature - Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh has finally come out with his first ever Hindi song titled 'Kamaroya Hila Rahi Hai'. The popular actor-singer has collaborated with international dancing sensation Lauren Gottlieb for the peppy Holi track. 

Pawan Singh's latest Holi song this year has some foot-tapping dance steps by Lauren, who grooves beautifully displaying her skills. Also, she raises the hotness quotient with her impeccable moves. Pawan Singh took to Instagram and shared the song link.

Watch 'Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai' song her: 

The track has been released today by Jjust Music on YouTube. 

Mudassar Khan has choreographed 'Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai' which is a vibrant Holi track of the year 2020. 

The song has been sung by Pawan Singh and Payal Dev respectively. 

The lyrics are penned by Mohsin Shaikh and Payal Dev, who has also composed the track. 

Here's wishing our readers a very a Happy Holi!

 

Tags:
Holi 2020Holi songsbhojpuri videoPawan SinghLauren Gottliebholi 2020 songsBhojpuri Holi songs
Next
Story

Holi 2020: Pawan Singh collaborates with Lauren Gottlieb for special song 'Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai'

Must Watch

PT19M52S

President Trump and PM Modi's roadshow for Sabarmati Ashram after grand welcome