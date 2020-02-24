Pawan Singh and Lauren Gottlieb's latest Hindi Holi song 'Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai' raises the temperature - Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh has finally come out with his first ever Hindi song titled 'Kamaroya Hila Rahi Hai'. The popular actor-singer has collaborated with international dancing sensation Lauren Gottlieb for the peppy Holi track.

Pawan Singh's latest Holi song this year has some foot-tapping dance steps by Lauren, who grooves beautifully displaying her skills. Also, she raises the hotness quotient with her impeccable moves. Pawan Singh took to Instagram and shared the song link.

Watch 'Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai' song her:

The track has been released today by Jjust Music on YouTube.

Mudassar Khan has choreographed 'Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai' which is a vibrant Holi track of the year 2020.

The song has been sung by Pawan Singh and Payal Dev respectively.

The lyrics are penned by Mohsin Shaikh and Payal Dev, who has also composed the track.

Here's wishing our readers a very a Happy Holi!