Pawan Singh and Sambhavna Seth's Bhojpuri dance song 'Babu Babu' trends on YouTube - Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh's peppy dance number 'Babu Babu' with Sambhavna Seth is once again trending on YouTube. The special dance number is from the film 'Sher Singh' and released back in 2019.

The song has been sung by Pawan Singh and Priyanka Singh. The superhit item song's music has been composed by Chotte Baba. Sumit Chandravanshi has penned by the lyrics and Shashank Rai is the producer-director of this entertainer.

Watch song here:

Pawan Singh has several hit films such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Bhojpuriya Raja' etc to his credit. The actor-singer hails from Ara in Bihar and rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release. In 2016, he was Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards.

Sambhavna is a known face in television and movie business as she has been around for more than a decade now. She participated in 'Bigg Boss 2' and was again seen in 'Bigg Boss 8' as a challenger.