हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh-Madhhu Shharma's sensational Bhojpuri heartbreak song of 2020 'Koi Baat Nahi O Bewafa' hits 10 mn views on YouTube - Watch

Both the stars can be seen twinning in orange attire while Pawan Singh dons a stylish white jacket in the poster.

Pawan Singh-Madhhu Shharma&#039;s sensational Bhojpuri heartbreak song of 2020 &#039;Koi Baat Nahi O Bewafa&#039; hits 10 mn views on YouTube - Watch
Pic Courtesy: YouTube still

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh's latest international song 'Koi Baat Nahi O Bewafa' - a heartbreak number has released and has become a chartbuster track already. The song has been sung by Pawan Singh and Priyanka Singh. It 

It features Madhhu Shharma and Pawan Singh in the lead. The track was uploaded on YouTube on June 9, 2020, and has already crossed 10 million views. Watch it here again: 

Pawan Singh also posted on Instagram:

Both the stars can be seen twinning in orange attire while Pawan Singh dons a stylish white jacket in the poster.

Pawan Singh has several hit films such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Bhojpuriya Raja' etc to his credit. The actor-singer hails from Ara in Bihar and rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release. In 2016, he was Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards.

Meanwhile, Madhhu Shharma has worked with almost all the top actors in the Bhojpuri movie industry and has several hit films to her credit.

 

Tags:
Pawan SinghMadhhu Shharmabhojpuri videosBhojpuri songsheartbreak songsSad songsKoi Baat Nahi O Bewafa
Next
Story

Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh is all set to rock YouTube again with new song ‘Jaan Ho Jarur Aiha’
  • 3,80,532Confirmed
  • 12,573Deaths

Full coverage

  • 83,84,043Confirmed
  • 4,49,695Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M10S

India pays tribute to martyr Jai Kishore singh in Bihar