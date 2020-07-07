Pawan Singh-Rani Chatterjee's new Bhojpuri song 'Sari Pa Ke Photo' goes viral!- Watch

New Delhi: Power star Pawan Singh and top actress Rani Chatterjee's new 2020 song 'Sari Pa Ke Photo' has been released and the audio version is available for listening on YouTube.

Music Wide label has uploaded the audio song on YouTube and it is already a big hit. The song has garnered 946,406 views so far.

Watch 'Sari Pa Ke Photo' song here:

The song as been sung by Pawan Singh and Ankita Singh. The lyrics are penned by Arun Bihari and the music is by Lord Ji. It has been Mixed and Mastered at Jagannath Studio Ara.

Singer-actor Pawan Singh and Rani Chatterjee have featured in many songs together. Their movies and songs have turned out to be hits crossing millions on the video-sharing platform.

Pawan Singh has several hit films such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Bhojpuriya Raja' etc to his credit. The actor-singer hails from Ara in Bihar and rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release. In 2016, he was Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards.