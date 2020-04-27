Pawan Singh sets the stage on fire with his moves on ‘Bhojpuri Gaana Par Jo Dance Na Kiya’ song, also starring Aamrapali Dubey

New Delhi: Whenever Pawan Singh and Aamrapali Dubey dance, they set the stage of fire with their moves and in their song ‘Bhojpuri Gaana Par Jo Dance Na Kiya’ will now make you want to hit the floors. The peppy track from their film ‘Sher Singh’ continues to rock the chartbusters and Pawan Singh’s moves are a hit, like always. ‘Bhojpuri Gaana Par Jo Dance Na Kiya’ first premiered in January and as of now, it has 2.5 million views and very much counting. The song has been picturised on Pawan at a pub, he appears to be partying there and the people too shake a leg with him.

Watch ‘Bhojpuri Gaana Par Jo Dance Na Kiya’ here:

And, listen to the audio here:

‘Bhojpuri Gaana Par Jo Dance Na Kiya’ has also been sung by Pawan while it has been composed by Chote Baba and the lyrics has been provided by Dharam Hindustani.

‘Sher Singh’ released in December 2019. It is an action-romance drama directed by Shashank Rai and also co-produced by Shashank Rai, along with Gayatri Kesharwani and Madhwesh Rai. Apart from Pawan and Aamrapali, Ashok Samarth, Aayushi Tiwari and Brijesh Tripathi also starred in the film while Sambhavna Seth made a special appearance.

Pawan and Aamrapali’s songs are quite famous among their fans. Over the weekend, another song of them, titled 'Jawani Ba Khata', resurfaced on YouTube.