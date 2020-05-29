Pawan Singh's blockbuster 2020 Bhojpuri song '9 Baje Se Pahile' trends on YouTube - Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh has come up with yet another blockbuster track of 2020 titled '9 Baje Se Pahile'. The audio of the song is out and it has already set YouTube on fire. The track has been sung by Pawan Singh and Priyanka Singh.

Watch '9 Baje Se Pahile' song here:

Azad Singh is the lyricist and composer of the song. Chhote Baba has composed the music.

Pawan Singh has several chartbuster songs and superhit movies to his credit. This track has garnered over 818,406 views on YouTube so far.

It has been uploaded on YouTube by Maa Amma Films officially.

Pawan Singh has several hit films such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Bhojpuriya Raja' etc to his credit. The actor-singer hails from Ara in Bihar and rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release. In 2016, he was Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards.