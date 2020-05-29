हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh's blockbuster 2020 Bhojpuri song '9 Baje Se Pahile' trends on YouTube - Watch

Pawan Singh has several chartbuster songs and superhit movies to his credit. This track has garnered over 818,406 views on YouTube so far.

Pawan Singh&#039;s blockbuster 2020 Bhojpuri song &#039;9 Baje Se Pahile&#039; trends on YouTube - Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh has come up with yet another blockbuster track of 2020 titled '9 Baje Se Pahile'. The audio of the song is out and it has already set YouTube on fire. The track has been sung by Pawan Singh and Priyanka Singh. 

Watch '9 Baje Se Pahile' song here:

Azad Singh is the lyricist and composer of the song. Chhote Baba has composed the music. 

Pawan Singh has several chartbuster songs and superhit movies to his credit. This track has garnered over 818,406 views on YouTube so far.

It has been uploaded on YouTube by Maa Amma Films officially.

Pawan Singh has several hit films such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Bhojpuriya Raja' etc to his credit. The actor-singer hails from Ara in Bihar and rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release. In 2016, he was Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards.

 

Tags:
Pawan Singhbhojpuri videosBhojpuri songsPawan Singh songs9 Baje Se Pahile song
Next
Story

Khesari Lal Yadav's new romantic Bhojpuri song of 2020 goes viral on YouTube - Watch

  • 1,65,799Confirmed
  • 4,706Deaths

Full coverage

  • 57,22,859Confirmed
  • 3,56,259Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M20S

Corona Top 20: Watch top 20 news stories related to Coronavirus