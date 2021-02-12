हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh's latest Bhojpuri Holi song hits YouTube - Watch

Last year, Pawan Singh collaborated with international dancer Lauren Gottlieb for a song titled Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai'. This was his first-ever full Hindi song and maiden collab with Lauren. The song has been sung by Pawan Singh and Payal Dev respectively.

Pawan Singh&#039;s latest Bhojpuri Holi song hits YouTube - Watch
Pic Courtesy: YouTube Still

New Delhi: Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh is back with yet another festive number. His latest 2021 Holi song is titled 'Lahangwa Las Las Karta' and features Neelam Giri with him in the lead. 

Pawan Singh's latest Holi song is written by Arun Bihari and music is composed by Chhote Baba (Basahi). Ravi Pandit has directed it and Rahu, Ritik have choreographed the colourful number. 

Watch Pawan Singh's latest Bhojpuri Holi song of 2021: 

Last year, Pawan Singh collaborated with international dancer Lauren Gottlieb for a song titled Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai'. This was his first-ever full Hindi song and maiden collab with Lauren. The song has been sung by Pawan Singh and Payal Dev respectively. 

The track become the number one trending song on YouTube upon its release and was widely acclaimed. 

Pawan Singh has worked with almost all the A-lister directors and actors. He enjoys an ocean of fan following, who love to follow their favourite star on social media. 

He shot to fame with Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop Lagelu'. It was first uploaded on YouTube by Wave Music in 2015. It has garnered over 126,639,424 views so far.

Zahid Akhtar has written the lyrics of the song while Vinay Vinayak is the music composer. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Pawan Singhbhojpuri videosBhojpuri songsPawan Singh songsHoli songs 2021Pawan Singh Holi songs
Next
Story

Bhojpuri queen Monalisa's red hot avatar in a body-hugging dress is a perfect Valentine tease - In Pics

Must Watch

PT2M29S

Amit Shah announced to give citizenship to Matua society