Pawan Singh's latest Bhojpuri Holi song hits YouTube - Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh is back with yet another festive number. His latest 2021 Holi song is titled 'Lahangwa Las Las Karta' and features Neelam Giri with him in the lead.

Pawan Singh's latest Holi song is written by Arun Bihari and music is composed by Chhote Baba (Basahi). Ravi Pandit has directed it and Rahu, Ritik have choreographed the colourful number.

Watch Pawan Singh's latest Bhojpuri Holi song of 2021:

Last year, Pawan Singh collaborated with international dancer Lauren Gottlieb for a song titled Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai'. This was his first-ever full Hindi song and maiden collab with Lauren. The song has been sung by Pawan Singh and Payal Dev respectively.

The track become the number one trending song on YouTube upon its release and was widely acclaimed.

Pawan Singh has worked with almost all the A-lister directors and actors. He enjoys an ocean of fan following, who love to follow their favourite star on social media.

He shot to fame with Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop Lagelu'. It was first uploaded on YouTube by Wave Music in 2015. It has garnered over 126,639,424 views so far.

Zahid Akhtar has written the lyrics of the song while Vinay Vinayak is the music composer.