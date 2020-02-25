हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh-Lauren's first-ever Holi song 'Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai' becomes no 1 trending track - Watch if you missed it!

Mudassar Khan has choreographed 'Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai' which is a vibrant Holi track of the year 2020. 

New Delhi: Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh has done it again! His latest track titled 'Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai' which happens to be his first-ever full Hindi song and maiden collaboration with international dancing sensation Lauren Gottlieb has become the number one trending song on YouTube. 

The song has garnered over 9,737,627 views so far already. The track has been released on February 23, 2020, by Jjust Music on YouTube. 

Watch 'Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai':

Mudassar Khan has choreographed 'Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai' which is a vibrant Holi track of the year 2020. The song has been sung by Pawan Singh and Payal Dev respectively. 

The lyrics are penned by Mohsin Shaikh and Payal Dev, who has also composed the track. 

'Kamariya Hil Rahi Hai' happens to be Pawan Singh's latest Holi song of 2020. It some foot-tapping dance steps by Lauren, who grooves beautifully displaying her skills. Also, she raises the hotness quotient with her impeccable moves.

 

Pawan SinghLauren GottliebHoli songsholi songs 2020bhojpuri videoKamariya Hila Rahi HaiYouTube
