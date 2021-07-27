हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh's latest Bhojpuri 2021 song Pudina Ae Haseena starring Maahi Shrivastav sets YouTube on fire, crosses 100 mn views - Watch

Pudina Ae Haseena has been sung by Pawan Singh and Anupama Yadav. Kundan Pandey and Arjun Akela have penned the lyrics. 

Pawan Singh&#039;s latest Bhojpuri 2021 song Pudina Ae Haseena starring Maahi Shrivastav sets YouTube on fire, crosses 100 mn views - Watch
Pic Courtesy: YouTube grab

New Delhi: Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh's latest 2021 song 'Pudine Ae Haseena' has struck gold on YouTube. The song has crossed 100 million views on the video-sharing app already. Fans are loving his chemistry with Maahi Shrivastav. 

Watch Pawan Singh's latest Bhojpuri 2021 song Pudina Ae Haseena:

Pudina Ae Haseena has been sung by Pawan Singh and Anupama Yadav. Kundan Pandey and Arjun Akela have penned the lyrics. 

Priyanshu Singh is the music director of this peppy number. It has been uploaded on YouTube by Wave Music and has garnered 139,869,596 views as of now. 

Power star Pawan Singh has worked with almost all the A-lister directors and actors. He enjoys an ocean of fan following, who love to follow their favourite star on social media. 

Pawan Singh shot to fame with his chartbuster track 'Lollipop Lagelu' years back. The song has earned a cult status today and so much so that this track is played in almost all weddings without a miss! The song was first uploaded on YouTube by Wave Music in 2015.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Pawan SinghPawan Singh songsbhojpuri videospawan singh bhojpuri songspudina songpudina ae haseena song
Next
Story

Bhojpuri siren Monalisa chills by the pool in a black bikini, raises hotness bar with THIS pic!

Must Watch

PT3M6S

UP: Yogi Govt confiscate assets worth 2.5 billion of former Minister of State and his father