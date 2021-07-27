Pawan Singh's latest Bhojpuri 2021 song Pudina Ae Haseena starring Maahi Shrivastav sets YouTube on fire, crosses 100 mn views - Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh's latest 2021 song 'Pudine Ae Haseena' has struck gold on YouTube. The song has crossed 100 million views on the video-sharing app already. Fans are loving his chemistry with Maahi Shrivastav.

Watch Pawan Singh's latest Bhojpuri 2021 song Pudina Ae Haseena:

Pudina Ae Haseena has been sung by Pawan Singh and Anupama Yadav. Kundan Pandey and Arjun Akela have penned the lyrics.

Priyanshu Singh is the music director of this peppy number. It has been uploaded on YouTube by Wave Music and has garnered 139,869,596 views as of now.

Power star Pawan Singh has worked with almost all the A-lister directors and actors. He enjoys an ocean of fan following, who love to follow their favourite star on social media.

Pawan Singh shot to fame with his chartbuster track 'Lollipop Lagelu' years back. The song has earned a cult status today and so much so that this track is played in almost all weddings without a miss! The song was first uploaded on YouTube by Wave Music in 2015.