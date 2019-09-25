Pawan Singh's latest Bhojpuri song 'Hamaar Wala Dance' goes viral on internet—Watch

New Delhi: The power star of Bhojpuri cinema, actor-singer Pawan Singh is back with his yet another foot-tapping dance number 'Hamaar Wala Dance'. The song has become a rage already on social media.

'Hamaar Wala Dance' features Pawan Singh and Khyati Sharma grooving to the peppy beats. The colourful costumes and dance beats are in sync with the current trend of party numbers in Bollywood.

Watch the song here:

The track has already garnered 7,108,975 views on YouTube so far. The music is composed by Vinay Vinayak and the lyrics are penned by Anupam Pandey. The dialogues in the song are by Priya Dubey while supporting vocals are by Mohit Chopra.

In fact, the song has been liked so much by fans and celebs that top actresses like Aamrapali Dubey and Rani Chatterjee even shared their video of dancing to the track on social media as well.

Pawan Singh is a huge name in the Bhojpuri film industry. He has several hit songs and movies to his credit. On the work front, his next titled 'Sher Singh' with Aamrapali Dubey will be hitting the screens this around Durga Puja-Dussehra holiday.

He also has a film titled 'Boss' with Rani Chatterjee.