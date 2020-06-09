Pawan Singh's latest international heartbreak song of 2020 trends high on YouTube - Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh's latest international song 'Koi Baat Nahi O Bewafa' which happens to be a heartbreak number has released. The song has been sung by Pawan Singh and Priyanka Singh.

It features Madhhu Shharma and Pawan Singh in the lead. The track was uploaded on YouTube on June 9, 2020 and has already garnered 2,690,342 views so far:

Both the stars can be seen twinning in orange attire while Pawan Singh dons a stylish white jacket in the poster.

Pawan Singh has several hit films such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Bhojpuriya Raja' etc to his credit. The actor-singer hails from Ara in Bihar and rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release. In 2016, he was Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards.

Meanwhile, Madhhu Shharma has worked with almost all the top actors in Bhojpuri movie industry and has several hit films to her credit.