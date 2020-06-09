हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh's latest international heartbreak song of 2020 trends high on YouTube - Watch

It features Madhhu Shharma and Pawan Singh in the lead. The track was uploaded on YouTube on June 9, 2020 and has already garnered 2,690,342 views so far:

Pawan Singh&#039;s latest international heartbreak song of 2020 trends high on YouTube - Watch
Pic Courtesy: YouTube still

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh's latest international song 'Koi Baat Nahi O Bewafa' which happens to be a heartbreak number has released. The song has been sung by Pawan Singh and Priyanka Singh.

It features Madhhu Shharma and Pawan Singh in the lead. The track was uploaded on YouTube on June 9, 2020 and has already garnered 2,690,342 views so far: 

Both the stars can be seen twinning in orange attire while Pawan Singh dons a stylish white jacket in the poster.

Pawan Singh has several hit films such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Bhojpuriya Raja' etc to his credit. The actor-singer hails from Ara in Bihar and rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release. In 2016, he was Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards.

Meanwhile, Madhhu Shharma has worked with almost all the top actors in Bhojpuri movie industry and has several hit films to her credit.

 

Tags:
Pawan SinghMadhhu Shharmabhojpuri videosBhojpuri songsheartbreak songsSad songsKoi Baat Nahi O Bewafa
Next
Story

Aamrapali Dubey-Nirahua's this throwback Bhojpuri song is again catching up on YouTube - Watch
  • 2,66,598Confirmed
  • 7,466Deaths

Full coverage

  • 70,49,649Confirmed
  • 4,09,821Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT46M28S

Taal Thok Ke: Mourning the death of terrorists, but celebrating Hindu's murder?