Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh's new Bhojpuri song 'Jamana Kahela Pawan Singh' teaser goes viral - Watch

Pawan Singh has several hit films such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Bhojpuriya Raja' etc to his credit. 

Pawan Singh&#039;s new Bhojpuri song &#039;Jamana Kahela Pawan Singh&#039; teaser goes viral - Watch
Pic Courtesy: YouTube still

New Delhi: Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh has released yet another blockbuster number titled 'Jamana Kahela Pawan Singh'. The teaser of the song released recently and it has all the elements of becoming a chartbuster soon.

Pawan Singh has sung the song titled 'Jamana Kahela Pawan Singh'. The lyrics are penned by Vinay Bihari and the music is composed by Chhotu Rawat. The track features Pawan Singh and Mausam.

Watch the song here:

Pawan Singh has several hit films such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Bhojpuriya Raja' etc to his credit. The actor-singer hails from Ara in Bihar and rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release. In 2016, Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards.

The power star has a huge fan following and any superhit tracks to his credit. He has worked with almost all the A-listers in the Bhojpuri movie industry.

 

Pawan Singh, Pawan Singh songs, bhojpuri videos, Bhojpuri songs
