Pawan Singh's new sensational song 'Mehari Chal Gail Maika' goes viral on YouTube - Watch

New Delhi: Power star Pawan Singh has released yet another new song of 2020 titled 'Mehari Chal Gail Maika'. The song was uploaded on YouTube on June 25, 2020, by SRK Music.

The track Mehari Chal Gail Maika has set YouTube on fire with over 2,090,544 views so far. He posted the video link on his Instagram account as well.

Watch it here:

It has been sung by Pawan Singh. Azad Singh and Sajan Mishra have composed the music. The lyrics are written by Azad Singh, Shyam Dehati.

Singer-actor Pawan Singh has released many songs this year and most of them have turned out to be hits crossing millions on the video-sharing platform.

Pawan Singh has several hit films such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Bhojpuriya Raja' etc to his credit. The actor-singer hails from Ara in Bihar and rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release. In 2016, he was Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards.