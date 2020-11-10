Pawan Singh's sizzling Bhojpuri song 'Hamaar Wala Dance' sets YouTube on fire - Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh's sensational foot-tapping dance number 'Hamaar Wala Dance' has become a rage already on social media. 'Hamaar Wala Dance' features Pawan Singh and Khyati Sharma grooving to the peppy beats.

The colourful costumes and dance beats are in sync with the current trend of party numbers in Bollywood. Watch 'Hamaar Wala Dance' Bhojpuri song here:

The track has already garnered 31,548,817 views on YouTube so far. The music is composed by Vinay Vinayak and the lyrics are penned by Anupam Pandey. The dialogues in the song are by Priya Dubey while supporting vocals are by Mohit Chopra.

Pawan Singh is a huge name in the Bhojpuri film industry. He has several hit songs and movies to his credit. Pawan Singh has films such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Bhojpuriya Raja' etc to boast about. The actor-singer hails from Ara in Bihar and rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release.

In 2016, he was Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards.