Pradeep Pandey Chintu and Kajal Raghwani’s Sasura Bada Satabela new poster out!

New Delhi: Bhojupuri superstar Pradeep Pandey Chintu and Kajal Raghwani’s upcoming film ‘Sasura Bada Satabela’ poster was released on Sunday (November 7). The poster has been garnering praises by netizens. The movie is made by famous Bhojpuri producer, director and singer Rajkumar R Pandey.

Talking about the same, Rajkumar R Pandey said, “The storyline of the movie is completely fresh and the audience will thoroughly enjoy it.” The movie is predicted to set a new record at the box office.

Made under the banner of Sai Deep Production, the poster shows superstar Pradeep Pandey Chintu and actress Kajal Raghwani - sitting in varied manners. The first look of the film was loved by the fans who shared it on their social media accounts. Santosh Mishra is the writer of the film and producer Rajkumar R Pandey is the singer.