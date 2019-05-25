close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    98OTH

Nayak

Pradeep Pandey Chintu starrer 'Nayak' gets a release date—Deets inside

Nayak stars Chintu Pandey and popular Telugu actress Pavani Reddy in pivotal roles.

Pradeep Pandey Chintu starrer &#039;Nayak&#039; gets a release date—Deets inside

New Delhi: Superstar Pradeep Pandey Chintu starrer 'Nayak' is made under the banner of Rocheshri Movies. The film's release date has been locked and it will hit the screens on June 21. The director-producer of the film, Ramana Mogali says that the film will be a super hit at the Bhojpuri box office.  The filmmaker also believes that 'Nayak' is going to create many records because the film's story and making is of a different level. 

Mogali also appeals to the audience to go and watch the film in theatres on June 21.

It is to be noted that the trailer of the film received a fantastic response. It has garnered over 1,952,866 views so far. The film stars Chintu Pandey and popular Telugu actress Pavani Reddy. 

The film's story is by Rajendra Bharadwaj, while it is written by Lal Ji Yadav.

It also stars Nidhi Jha and Prabhakar. Madhukar Anand is the music director while Marshan Ramana has directed action sequences.

Tags:
NayakPradeep Pandey Chintu
Next
Story

Pawan Singh's new song 'Balamua Ke Gaon Mein' crosses 2 million views

Must Watch

PT1M5S

Zee News Wrap: Watch Top News of the day