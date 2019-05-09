Rani Chatterjee cancels campaigning for Mamata Banerjee, returns to Mumbai—Pic

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry, Rani Chatterjee is quite active on social media and often uses the platform to express her views. She recently posted a picture from the Kolkata airport, expressing her intent to campaign for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

However, the actress has now posted another picture and in the caption she writes that she decided to call off the campaign and that the nation should be in correct hands.

Sharing a picture in a black saree, Rani wrote, “No campingn ....I decide... Back to Mumbai zantaa pehle..Ap sabhi Ko naaraj Kiya uske liye maafi chahugi...ap sabhi ke sath hu main koi alag nahi.... Being indian....Desh Sahi hatho me hona jiski zimmedaari har bharitiy ke hath me hai...”

Check out her post here:

Here is her earlier Instagram post, in which she announced that she will be campaigning for Mamata Banerjee:

Rani is a big name in the Bhojpuri entertainment world and her pictures and videos often go viral. She has a huge fan following and keeps them entertained through her regular posts.

The actress has worked with almost every top actor of the indusry and made her debut in 'Sasura Bada Paisawala' opposite superstar turned politician Manoj Tiwari.