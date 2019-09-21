Rani Chatterjee holidays in Maldives with friend- See pictures

close

Rani Chatterjee

Bhojpuri superstar Rani Chatterjee has taken some time off from her busy schedule. The actress is holidaying in Maldives with her friend.

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Rani Chatterjee has taken some time off from her busy schedule. The actress is holidaying in Maldives with her friend.

Rani has shared many pictures from her sojourn in Maldives. Check out the pictures:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

#holiday #time सहेली के साथ

On the work front, Rani is busy prepping  for 'Lady Singham'. The film went on floors on Ganesh Chaturthi this year. She will be sharing screen space with Gaurrav Jha.

She also participated in Rohit Shetty hosted reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10. This would be her debut in Hindi Tv industry.

Rani ChatterjeeMaldivesLady SinghamPawan Singh
