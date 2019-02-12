हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee is a sight to behold in this Indian outfit-See pic

Rani Chatterjee is a sight to behold in this Indian outfit-See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee on Tuesday has shared a picture on Instagram donning an indo-western outfit. The actress looks ethereal and we bet you cannot take your eyes off her.

Check out the picture:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#thisislove #indianoutfit #indowestern #outfit #kavitasunita #style

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

Rani forayed into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

She then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She featured in movies like 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She even released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube last year. The romantic track was sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.

Rani Chatterjeesasura bada paisawalaSakhi Ke Biyah
