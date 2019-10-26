Rani Chatterjee looks like a vision in black in her latest Instagram picture

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee is one of the most followed celebs in the industry. The actress recently shared a sultry picture of herself in a black outfit.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Rani wrote, "दिल बड़ा तो तू बड़ा दीवाली पर सबको प्यार दे और पुराने गीले शिखवे भुला कर त्यौहार को धूम से मनाए#diwali #special

Pic ... @sameer_0291."

On the work front, Rani is busy prepping for 'Lady Singham'. The film went on floors on Ganesh Chaturthi this year. She will be sharing screen space with Gaurav Jha.

She also participated in Rohit Shetty hosted reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10. This would be her debut in Hindi Tv industry.