Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee never fails to amaze her fans with pictures and videos from her personal lives. The actress, who recently made her big debut in the Punjabi film industry, posted a picture of herself in a read glimmery outfit.

Rani Chatterjee posts a stunning picture of herself in red

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee never fails to amaze her fans with pictures and videos from her personal lives. The actress, who recently made her big debut in the Punjabi film industry, posted a picture of herself in a read glimmery outfit.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Rani wrote, "
#redhot #redchilli #picoftheday
PHOTOGRAPHY .. @sameer_0291
Mekuphair @bablu
Styling @Archna

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

In the picture, Rani is seen in a red lehenga with a multi-coloured shimmery top. She strikes a candid pose for the photographer 

On the professional front, Rani will next be seen as a police officer in 'Lady Singham'. The film started on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, September 2, 2019. She announced the movie on social media.

The Bhojpuri bombshell also participated in Rohit Shetty hosted reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10.

She is quite popular on Instagram with a solid fan following of 474k followers on the photo-sharing site so far.

