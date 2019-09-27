Rani Chatterjee records a song with Pawan Singh- See pic

close

Rani Chatterjee

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee is one of the sought after actresses in the industry. The multi-talented actress has recorded a song with co-star Pawan Singh.

Sharing the picture, Rani wrote, "मेरे प्रिय दोस्त पवन सिंह जी के साथ गायकी के अभ्यास होता
कुछ नया आवे वाला बा सोची का होखॆ वाला बा #pawansingh #singing #ranichatterjee."

On the work front, Rani is busy prepping for 'Lady Singham'. The film went on floors on Ganesh Chaturthi this year. She will be sharing screen space with Gaurav Jha.

 

She also participated in Rohit Shetty hosted reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10. This would be her debut in Hindi Tv industry.

