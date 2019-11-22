Rani Chatterjee shares a still from her first Punjabi film- See inside

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee is all set to enthral the Punjabi audience with her first-ever Punjabi film. The film made its way to the theatres on November 22.

Sharing a still from the film, Rani wrote, "मेरी पहली पंजाबी फिल्म जो बहुत जल्द २२ November को रिलीज हो ने जा रही है उसके टाइटल सॉन्ग रिलीज हो गया है जरूर देखिए और अपना प्यार दीजिए #aasra #comingsoon #with #guggugill #ji

https://youtu.be/itT256G6sBA."

Rani shared the first look of her Punjabi film Aasra a few days ago.

On the work front, Rani is busy prepping for 'Lady Singham'. The film went on floors on Ganesh Chaturthi this year. She will be sharing screen space with Gaurav Jha.

She also participated in Rohit Shetty hosted reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10. This would be her debut in Hindi Tv industry.