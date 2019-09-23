Rani Chatterjee shares a video with an elephant in the background-Watch

New Delhi: After spending some quality time in Maldives, Rani Chatterjee is now holidaying in Sri Lanka.

The actress shared a video on Monday that features an elephant in the background. Rani tries to befriend the elephant but the animal does not seem to be in a mood to reciprocate. She calls the elephant by her name 'Laxmi' but she doesn't stop. Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, "बहुत खुशी होता आज एहिसे ये वीडियो शेयर कर रहल बानी राजा के साथ कैसन लागल कॉमेंट करके बताई #hathimeresathi #holidaytime #shrilanka."

On the work front, Rani is busy prepping for 'Lady Singham'. The film went on floors on Ganesh Chaturthi this year. She will be sharing screen space with Gaurav Jha.

She also participated in Rohit Shetty hosted reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10. This would be her debut in Hindi Tv industry.