Rani Chatterjee shares her first-ever Facebook profile picture on Instagram

Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee has always been active on social media. On Sunday, she posted the picture of her first-ever Facebook profile picture. Dressed in a Marathi traditional attire, Rani strikes a stunning pose.

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee has always been active on social media. On Sunday, she posted the picture of her first-ever Facebook profile picture. Dressed in a Marathi traditional attire, Rani strikes a stunning pose.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Rani wrote, "आज फेसबुक ने याद दिलाया मेरी पे हली प्रोफ़ाइल फोटो #thanks #socialsite पुरानी यादों को ताज़ा करने के लिए #marathilook #profilepictures #facebook #instagram #fam."

Just yesterday, Rani shared the first look of her Punjabi film Aasra, which will hit the screens on November 22.

On the work front, Rani is busy prepping for 'Lady Singham'. The film went on floors on Ganesh Chaturthi this year. She will be sharing screen space with Gaurav Jha.

She also participated in Rohit Shetty hosted reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10. This would be her debut in Hindi Tv industry.

