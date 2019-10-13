Rani Chatterjee shines in a glittery top in latest Instagram post

New Delhi: Bhojpuri queen Rani Chatterjee is pretty active on social media. The actress enjoys a huge fan following on social media and never forgets to treat her fans with pictures.

Rani recently posted a picture of herself in a black glittery top paired with hot pants. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "New profile picture."

On the work front, Rani is busy prepping for 'Lady Singham'. The film went on floors on Ganesh Chaturthi this year. She will be sharing screen space with Gaurav Jha.

She also participated in Rohit Shetty hosted reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10. This would be her debut in Hindi Tv industry.