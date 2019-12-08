हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee visits India-Nepal border, shares pic

Bhojpuri Rani Chatterjee on Sunday took to share a picture with BSF personnel on her social media handle. The actress also thanked the brave soldiers.

Rani Chatterjee visits India-Nepal border, shares pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri Rani Chatterjee on Sunday took to share a picture with BSF personnel on her social media handle. The actress also thanked the brave soldiers.

Sharing the picture, Rani wrote, "नेपाल और भारत के बॉर्डर पर जवानों के साथ कुछ खूबसरत पल शेयर कर रही हूं चाय की चुस्की के साथ कुछ दिलचस्प बातें . भोजपुरी फिल्मों को लेकर उनकी उत्सुकता कुछ कमाल की थी धन्यवाद आप सभी का आप है तो हम है #jaibhojpuri."

 On the professional front, Rani will next be seen as a police officer in 'Lady Singham'. The film started on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, September 2, 2019. She announced the movie on social media.

The Bhojpuri bombshell also participated in Rohit Shetty hosted reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10.

She is quite popular on Instagram with a solid fan following of 474k followers on the photo-sharing site so far.

Tags:
Rani ChatterjeeLady SinghamRohit Shetty
Next
Story

International Bhojpuri Film Awards: Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav and others share pics from the event

Must Watch

PT10M42S

0812 5w1h5W1H: Watch top news with research and latest updates, 8th December 2019