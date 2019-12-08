Rani Chatterjee visits India-Nepal border, shares pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri Rani Chatterjee on Sunday took to share a picture with BSF personnel on her social media handle. The actress also thanked the brave soldiers.

Sharing the picture, Rani wrote, "नेपाल और भारत के बॉर्डर पर जवानों के साथ कुछ खूबसरत पल शेयर कर रही हूं चाय की चुस्की के साथ कुछ दिलचस्प बातें . भोजपुरी फिल्मों को लेकर उनकी उत्सुकता कुछ कमाल की थी धन्यवाद आप सभी का आप है तो हम है #jaibhojpuri."

On the professional front, Rani will next be seen as a police officer in 'Lady Singham'. The film started on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, September 2, 2019. She announced the movie on social media.

The Bhojpuri bombshell also participated in Rohit Shetty hosted reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10.

She is quite popular on Instagram with a solid fan following of 474k followers on the photo-sharing site so far.