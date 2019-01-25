Rani Chatterjee's desi saree look will bowl you over! See pic

New Delhi: One of the top and most sought-after Bhojpuri actresses Rani Chatterjee is known for her hit films and peppy dance numbers. She has an active social media presence as she regularly updates her Instagram handle with pictures and videos.

Rani recently posted a picture of her wearing a blue saree with contrast black blouse. Looks like, it is probably taken from a film shoot as she dressed like a newlywed bride. The actress stuns in her desi look, we must say!

Check out the picture here:

Rani made her foray into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

Rani then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Yamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She will next be seen in films such as 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She even released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube a few days back. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.