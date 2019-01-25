हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee's desi saree look will bowl you over! See pic

Rani made her foray into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. 

Rani Chatterjee&#039;s desi saree look will bowl you over! See pic
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the top and most sought-after Bhojpuri actresses Rani Chatterjee is known for her hit films and peppy dance numbers. She has an active social media presence as she regularly updates her Instagram handle with pictures and videos.

Rani recently posted a picture of her wearing a blue saree with contrast black blouse. Looks like, it is probably taken from a film shoot as she dressed like a newlywed bride. The actress stuns in her desi look, we must say!

Check out the picture here:



View this post on Instagram


#instalove #sarees #blues #instalove #moodswings

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

Rani made her foray into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

Rani then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Yamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She will next be seen in films such as 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She even released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube a few days back. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.

Tags:
Rani Chatterjeerani chatterjee picsbhojpuri actressSareebhojpuri actress pics
Next
Story

Aamrapali Dubey, Ravi Kishan, Anjana Singh receive Uttar Pradesh Samman Awards—See Pics

Must Watch

Desshit: 7 oaths taken by Zee News on the occasion of Republic Day