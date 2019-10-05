Rani Chatterjee's finds solace in music, plays harmonium in new pic- See inside

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee is quite a star on social media. The first posters of her upcoming film Lady Singham garnered praise on social media.

Recently, Rani shared a picture of herself playing harmonium on Instagram and wrote, "

मन के शान्ति खातिर कबो संगीत का सहारा हमके बहुत खुशी देता मन शान्त हो जाला और ज्ञान भी बढ़ जाला ए फोटो से आप लोग के समझ में आ जाई की हम काफी बेहतर हो गइल बानी हाथ के पट्टी खुल गई ल बा पैर भी अब काफी बेहतर बा सब के आशीर्वाद से हम ठीक हो रहल बानी सबके दिल से धन्यवाद चेहरा पे दाग आइल रहे बकिर माता जी के कृपा से अब उहो ठीक बा."

On the work front, Rani is busy prepping for 'Lady Singham'. The film went on floors on Ganesh Chaturthi this year. She will be sharing screen space with Gaurav Jha.

She also participated in Rohit Shetty hosted reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10. This would be her debut in Hindi Tv industry.