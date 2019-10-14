Rani Chatterjee's gym selfie is winning the internet- See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee is a fitness enthusiast and never fails to hit the gym despite her busy schedule.

She keeps posting about her fitness regime on Instagram and recently shared a selfie on Instagram. Rani wrote, "बता नहीं सकती कितनी खुश हूं आज फाइनली नॉर्मल रुटीन पर आ गई लव यू आप सभी को आप सब ने बहुत दुआ ए की मेरे लिए #gym #time #funntime."

Rani also shared a video and wrote, "Finelly start gym ...after 25 day's ...

10kg more ... #deadlifts #workout #start #bepositive #bestrong #dietplan #workhard

Haar kar jeetne wale ko bazigar kehte hai."

On the work front, Rani is busy prepping for 'Lady Singham'. The film went on floors on Ganesh Chaturthi this year. She will be sharing screen space with Gaurav Jha.

She also participated in Rohit Shetty hosted reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10. This would be her debut in Hindi Tv industry.