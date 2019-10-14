close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee's gym selfie is winning the internet- See pic

Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee is a fitness enthusiast and never fails to hit the gym despite her busy schedule.

Rani Chatterjee&#039;s gym selfie is winning the internet- See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee is a fitness enthusiast and never fails to hit the gym despite her busy schedule.

She keeps posting about her fitness regime on Instagram and recently shared a selfie on Instagram. Rani wrote, "बता नहीं सकती कितनी खुश हूं आज फाइनली नॉर्मल रुटीन पर आ गई लव यू आप सभी को आप सब ने बहुत दुआ ए की मेरे लिए #gym #time #funntime."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rani also shared a video and wrote, "Finelly start gym ...after 25 day's ...
10kg more ... #deadlifts #workout #start #bepositive #bestrong #dietplan #workhard
Haar kar jeetne wale ko bazigar kehte hai."

On the work front, Rani is busy prepping for 'Lady Singham'. The film went on floors on Ganesh Chaturthi this year. She will be sharing screen space with Gaurav Jha.

She also participated in Rohit Shetty hosted reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10. This would be her debut in Hindi Tv industry. 

Tags:
Rani ChatterjeeLady Singhambhojpuri sixxler
Next
Story

Khesari Lal Yadav's dance video goes viral on the internet - Watch

Must Watch

PT3M1S

Assembly Elections 2019: PM Modi addresses a rally at Ballabhgarh