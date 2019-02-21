हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee's gym video shows how to 'step up'—Watch

Well, it's great to focus on maintaining a healthy body and mind.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri siren Rani Chatterjee is focussing on maintaining a healthy body. Most of her posts these days are fitness related. She is working out like crazy and her videos can inspire others to hit the gym as well.

The fitness freak that she is, recently she posted a video of her pumping out the iron at the gym. She wrote: “Step up #step #up #legsworkout #ʟɪᴋᴇ #painworkout #fitnesspro #teamhimanshupandey.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rani forayed into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

She then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She featured in movies like 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She even released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube last year. The romantic track was sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.

