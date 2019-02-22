Rani Chatterjee's latest video will keep you hooked—Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri siren Rani Chatterjee is famous for sharing fun videos on social media. She is also majorly into fitness and often posts her gym and yoga vidoes, inspiring fans to stay healthy.

In her recent Instagram post, Rani shared a video where she can be seen lip-syncing a 'boom' song wearing coloured contact eye-lenses. Watch it here:

Rani forayed into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

She then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She featured in movies like 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She even released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube last year. The romantic track was sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.