Ritesh Pandey, Akshara Singh's 'Raja Rajkumar' trailer out — Watch

The makers of Bhojpuri film 'Raja Rajkumar' recently released the official trailer of the film on YouTube. Directed by HS Pawan, the film stars Ritesh Pandey and Akshara Singh in lead roles. Actors like Sanjay Pandey, Pratik Mishra and Diksha Srivastva also form an important part of the cast.

The film is produced by Subhash Yadav and Rajeev Ranjan Kashyap and the screenplay is by Rakesh Tripathi. It has all the elements of action, emotions, romance and revenge thrills.

Ritesh Pandey will be seen in a strong action avatar in the film while Akshara Singh will be seen in the role of a domineering village girl. 'Raja Rajkumar' is a romantic love story and has an emotional storyline. The songs have been sung by Udit Narayan, Raj Hasan, Akshara Singh, Indu Sonali, Aradhana Mishra and Ritesh Pandey.

Take a look at the film trailer below:

In the meantime, the makers are yet to reveal the release date of the film.