Ritesh Pandey, Pravesh Lal Yadav to star in Bhojpuri remake of Aamir Khan's 'Sarfarosh'

New Delhi: Aamir Khan's 1999 released 'Sarfarosh' is one of the most loved films of Indian cinema. The film was released at the time of the Kargil conflict when tensions between India and Pakistan were high. Upon release, the film was both critically and commercially, successful.

As per the latest reports, a remake of 'Sarfarosh' will be made in the Bhojpuri language. The film's 'Muhurat' was held in a recording studio in Goregaon, Mumbai on the occasion of Independence Day. It will be made under the banner of Ayushi Cine Entertainment and will be produced by Shubha Singh.

Manjul Thakur will direct the film and Arvind Tiwari has written the storyline. The makers have roped in Ritesh Pandey, Pravesh Lal Yadav and Yamini Singh as the lead actors. Om Jha has composed the music while Kavi Pyare Lal is the singer.

As the title suggests, the Bhojpuri version of 'Sarfarosh' will also be based on India-Pakistan terrorism angle and will have some breathtaking action stunts. The makers feel that the film will be a treat for the Bhojpuri movie buffs.

Director Manjul Thakur stated that the music in the film will also be a plus point and will help in attracting viewers.