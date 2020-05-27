Ritesh Pandey's viral TikTok Bhojpuri song 'Lockdown Me Ludo' is cracking up netizens - Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actor-singer Ritesh Pandey has once again proved his might in the digital world. He is famous for his peppy and trending songs. And his latest track 'Lockdown Me Ludo' is one such example.

Watch 'Lockdown Me Ludo' song here:

It has been sung by Ritesh Pandey and Antra Singh Priyanka. In the video, Ranjana Singh is seen along with Ritesh Pandey. The lyrics are written by RR Pankaj and the music is composed by Ashish Verma.

The song has garnered over 32,840,453 views so far. He even posted the song link on social media.

Riddhi Music World has uploaded the song officially on YouTube and Ritesh Pandey fans have liked it as well.

Ritesh Pandey has featured in several blockbuster movies and delivered chartbuster songs. Looks like 'Lockdown Me Ludo' is going to be another feather in his cap.