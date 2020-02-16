She's back! Monalisa shares Nazar 2 promo, fans can't keep calm

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
"Glad to see you again," wrote a fan of Monalisa in the comment section. 'Nazar 2' airs from February 19, 2020.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@aslimonalisa

New Delhi: Monalisa is back in another fiery avatar with the second season of her super successful show 'Nazar'. Sharing a promo from the show titled 'Nazar 2', the actress wrote, "This time.... More powerful... with different shades... Get ready to see 'Madhulika' Sarvshaktishaali Daayan in 'Nazar 2'." 

'Nazar' was Monalisa's debut TV show, in which she played the prime antagonist Mohana. She won several accolades for the show. This time, she plays Madhulika and says, she is more powerful.
 
In the video, Madhulika sports long hair, has yellow eyes and long nails. She spits fire from her mouth and has been given new powers. She is seen standing on the terrace of a building and attacks a person. 

Watch the promo here:

"Glad to see you again," wrote a fan of Monalisa in the comment section while another said, "Wow, amazing."

'Nazar 2' airs from February 19, 2020.

After featuring in Bigg Boss, Monalisa, who is an acclaimed Bhojpuri actress, signed up for 'Nazar'. The show premiered first in July 2018. Monalisa constantly keeps her fans and followers updated with her shoots from 'Nazar' and piquing the interest of the audience.

